LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 August:

The price of aluminum down by 0.29% to $2618.50, copper price down by 0.37% to $9369.50, lead price down by 0.49% to $2313.00, nickel price down by 0.26% to $19466.00, tin price up by 1.21% to $35844.00, zinc price down by 0.17% to $3013.00, molybdenum price up by 0.47% to $42615.00, cobalt price down by 0.62% to $52175.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.