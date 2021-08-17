Khdr Hajoyan accompanies Indian MP and diplomats to Aknalich, religious center of Yazidis in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. By the invitation of President of the Yezidi National Union Khdr Hajoyan, President of Cultural Affairs of the National Council of India, Member of the Indian Parliament Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Ambassador of India to Armenia and Georgia Kishan Dan Dewal, President of the Indo-Armenian Friendship NGO Rananjay Anand visited to Aknalich, religious center of Yazidis in Armenia.

ARMENPRESS reports the guests were met by MP Rustam Bakoyan, President of the Yezidi National Union Khdr Hajoyan, Yazidi clergymen and others.

During the visit, the Indian officials laid flowers to the monument dedicated to the Yazidi Genocide of 2014, as well as to the monument eternalizing the memory of the victims of the Genocide of Armenians and Yazidis in 1915 by the Ottoman Empire. The Yazidi temple, the monument dedicated to the friendship of Armenians and Yazidis, the story of the heroes buried there, and the achievements of the Yazidi community in Armenia, as well as the broad opportunities for maintaining and developing their culture were presented to the guests.

An agreement was reached to raise the issue of recognition of the Yazidi genocide in the Indian parliament.