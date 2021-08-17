Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

A new earthquake registered on Armenia-Georgia border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. On the bordering area of Armenia and Georgia, 12 kms north-east from Bavra village, an earthquake was registered at 18:06 by local time at 3.3 magnitude at a depth of 10 km, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

The earthquake was felt in a number of villages of Shirak Province of Armenia








