‘Course of regional developments highlights close consultations’ – Iranian president to PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his re-appointment.

“Undoubtedly, the rapid course of global and regional developments is attaching greater importance to close consultations between the two countries with the purpose of establishing peace and stability in the region and prosperity and welfare of the two nations, as well as underscoring the necessity of enhancing multilateral relations, especially in the direction of strengthening economic ties in transportation and energy.

I am sure that through the mutual and continuous efforts of the past years friendly, close and high level relations have developed between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia, based on good will, mutual respect and historical ties of two nations, which will further develop and enhance during your tenure,” the Iranian president said in a telegram to PM Pashinyan, wishing success, good health, and happiness and prosperity to the Armenian people.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan