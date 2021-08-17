Armenian parliament holds moment of silence in honor of fallen troops of latest Azeri shootings

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan proposed to observe a moment of silence in honor of the memory of Warrant Officer Vahan Tatosyan and Private Arman Hakobyan, the Armenian Armed Forces servicemembers who were shot dead by Azerbaijani shootings at the border on August 16.

Warrant Officer Tatosyan was killed by an Azeri sniper fire while on-duty near Yeraskh.

Private Hakobyan was killed from Azeri gunfire in Gegharkunik province.

