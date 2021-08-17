Magnitude 3,1 earthquake hits near Armenia-Georgia border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,1 earthquake has struck 13km north-east from the village of Bavra near the Georgia-Armenia border, the Armenian seismic protection agency said. The tremors were recorded at 09:43, August 17 with a depth of 10km.

The earthquake’s intensity measured MSK 4 at the epicenter. It was felt in the villages of Bavra and Ghazanchi at 2-3 MSK and Metsavan at 2 MSK.

