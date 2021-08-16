35% increase in new cases of coronavirus registered in a week - Prime Minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. A consultation chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan took place today, during which the coronavirus situation in Armenia, preventive measures and the vaccination process were discussed, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

PM Pashinyan referred to the epidemic situation in the Republic of Armenia, saying, ''Dear colleagues, Last week, compared to the previous week, we had an increase of about 35% in new cases of the novel coronavirus,: it is obvious that we have growth dynamics. Now our goal is to first understand the current situation, exchange ideas and listen to suggestions on what to do next, as well as discuss the dynamics of vaccinations and our future plans. We will first listen to the Minister of Health, after which we will exchange ideas''.

Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan presented the coronavirus situation in Armenia as of August 16, 2021: a total of 234 814 cases have been registered, with 2704 active cases, 222 801 recoveries, 4702 deaths and 1136 deaths who died of other reasons. The Minister noted that the epidemic situation caused by the coronavirus is quite tense both in the world and in our region. The increase in new cases and the increase in the number of daily tests speaks about that. At the moment, there are 10 medical organizations, where 929 citizens are hospitalized, 483 citizens are in serious condition, 100 citizens are in critical condition.

Regarding the vaccination process, the Minister reported that growth dynamics is observed. As of today, there are more than 220,000 vaccinations against COVID-19, of which about 100,000 have been done in the last month. Supply of vaccines is at a sufficient level, a new batch is expected in the coming days. According to A. Avanesyan, vaccination against coronavirus remains the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus. This is evidenced by the fact that despite the increase in the number of cases in the world, in countries where the level of vaccination is high, the rate of COVID-related hospitalization is low. The Minister noted that relevant changes are being made, and it is envisaged that from October 1 of this year, those carrying out economic activities should demand a vaccination certificate from their employees or a negative result of PCR testing once every 14 days.

Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan referred to the process of vaccinations in the public administration system, noting that as of the end of July, that index had reached 53%. The process continues.

Issues related to leaving in effect the measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the strengthening of control, the promotion of the vaccination process, and possible restrictions were discussed at the meeting. Public awareness raising about both strengthening control and effectiveness of vaccination was once again highlighted, which will give an opportunity to keep the epidemic situation under control.

According to the Prime Minister, the analysis of the statistics shows that the epidemic situation caused by the coronavirus in Armenia intensifies, and the control over the observance of anti-epidemic rules should be tightened.

In particular, the control over the wearing of masks in closed areas should be tightened, and the relevant bodies should carry out active work. Nikol Pashinyan noted that maximum efforts should be made to keep the epidemic situation under control to avoid the need for a lockdown, as is currently done in different countries.

Based on the results of the discussion, the Head of the Government issued instructions to officials in charge.