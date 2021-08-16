Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-08-21

YEREVAN, 16 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.26 drams to 492.52 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.98 drams to 580.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.71 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.16 drams to 682.48 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 433.44 drams to 28088.71 drams. Silver price down by 0.28 drams to 370.3 drams. Platinum price up by 151.01 drams to 16230.76 drams.