COVID-19: Health authorities warn of growing number of new cases in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian healthcare authorities are warning that nearly 3000 new COVID-19 cases could be recorded in Armenia in just a week amid growing number of infections in the country.

National Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Director of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Department Romella Abovyan told ARMENPRESS that the COVID-19 situation in Armenia is tense especially because of the delta variant.

“Comparing the cases of the previous 14 days with the last 14 days, we see a growth in cases. Yesterday, we recorded 45% of growth of cases, today’s analysis showed that it is actually 46%. The reproduction rate is above 1, it stands at 1,1 for the last 14 days, and 1,3 for 7 days, this means that in the coming 7 days we might have more than 2900 cases,” she said, adding that the highly contagious delta variant is behind the rapid growth.

Abovyan said there might be some heightened restrictions coming soon in order to stop the new wave.

She reiterated that wearing a mask is a very effective preventive method, but stressed that getting the vaccine is the most effective one.

