Mahatma Gandhi statue officially inaugurated in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Mahatma Gandhi statue was officially inaugurated today in the Buenos Aires park in Yerevan.

The President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), legislator Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Indian Ambassador to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal were joined by the deputy minister of education, science, culture and sports of Armenia Ara Khzmalyan in attending the opening ceremony.

Praising the deeply rooted historical ties between Armenia and India, Khzmalyan said: “Accept the installation of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan as the Armenian people’s homage before the history of the Indian nation.”

ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe expressed gratitude for the decision to erect the statue in Yerevan. “With the installation of this statue, Armenians, and Indians who came to Armenia from India will always remember Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and ideology. This will be a moving force for us to create a better world,” Sahasrabuddhe said.

Ambassador Kishan Dan Dewal said the opening of the Gandhi statue in Yerevan is a testament to the strengthening and continuity of the many years of Armenian-Indian relations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan