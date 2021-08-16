New South Wales Premier again calls for Australian recognition of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Australian’s New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian repeated her calls for Australia to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

Premier Berejiklian was speaking at the virtual commemoration of Assyrian Martyrs and Genocide Day, where the program broadcast by the Assyrian National Council – Australia and the Assyrian National Federation paid special focus to the important role recognition plays in ending the cycle of genocides.



Gladys Berejiklian reflected on her own history as a grandchild of Armenian Genocide survivors.

"Please know that so many of us will not rest until the genocide committed against the Assyrians, Armenians and Greeks during that time is acknowledged," Premier Berejiklian said. "And I again call upon my Federal colleagues and the Federal parliament to acknowledge what state parliaments across Australia and across various parts of the world have done."



