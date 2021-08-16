Uruguay foreign minister pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Uruguay’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Francisco Bustillo visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Acting Foreign Minister Armen Grigoryan accompanied Bustillo during the visit.

The foreign minister of Uruguay laid flowers and the Eternal Flame.

FM Bustillo then visited the Armenian Genocide Museum.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan