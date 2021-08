Uruguay and Armenian FMs hold meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Uruguay’s FM Francisco Bustillo arrived at the foreign ministry headquarters in Yerevan and is meeting with his Armenian counterpart, acting FM Armen Grigoryan.

Uruguay’s foreign minister Francisco Bustillo arrived in Armenia on an official visit on August 16.

Meetings with the Catholicos Karekin II, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan are also expected.

