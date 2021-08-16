Armenia willing to enhance cooperation with South Korea: President Sarkissian’s felicitations to Moon Jae-in
12:31, 16 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian congratulated South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on Liberation Day, marked in South Korea on August 15.
“Armenia is willing to deepen and enhance multilayered cooperation with Korea. I am convinced that through joint efforts the Armenian-Korean mutually beneficial partnership with continue strengthening for the benefit of our nations,” Sarkissian said in a telegram to Moon Jae-in, the presidency said in a news release.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
