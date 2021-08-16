Russian peacekeepers ensured safe movement of 210,000 people through Lachin Corridor since November 2020

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Since November 2020 Russian peacekeepers have ensured the safe movement of more than 210,000 people and 58,000 vehicles, transportation of food and other goods through the Lachin Corridor into Artsakh and in the opposition direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Every passing vehicle is examined, and if necessary also searched.

“Over 200 vehicles pass every day,” Vasiliy Davidov, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan