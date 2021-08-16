Several people killed in US shooting at Kabul airport

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Several people have been killed when US troops opened what was initially described as “warning shots” at the Kabul airport when thousands of Afghans breached onto the runway to flee the Taliban, RIA Novosti reported.

Al-Jazeera reported that locals have also flocked the only entrance of the airport, which in turn is overcrowded by diplomatic corps staff who are being evacuated on helicopters.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan