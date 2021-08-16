Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 256 new cases, 7 deaths

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. 256 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, Armenia's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 234,814.

5415 tests were administered.

7 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4702. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1136 (1 in the last 24 hours) others who died from co-morbidities, according to healthcare authorities.

188 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 222,801.

As of 11:00, August 16 the number of active cases stood at 6175.

