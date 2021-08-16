Haiti earthquake: Death toll climbs to 1297
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The death toll of the earthquake in Haiti has risen to 1297, France Press reported.
More than 5700 people are injured.
USAID administrator Samantha Power announced that the United States has sent rescuers and equipment to help.
The magnitude 7,2 earthquake hit Haiti on August 14.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
