220,236 COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. 220,236 vaccinations were administered in Armenia as of August 15. From this number 144,573 are first dose and 75,663 second dose jabs, the ministry of healthcare said.

In an effort to ramp up the vaccination pace, health authorities had earlier announced intentions to mandate the vaccination for employees of some governmental and private organizations, or give them the option of being tested twice a month in case of refusing to get the jab.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan