Azeri troops open fire at Armenian village

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says he received reports early Sunday morning that the Azerbaijani military have opened gunfire in the direction of Aravus village in Syunik province.

“These reports were verified by local villagers, who claimed that targeted shootings took place also at Armenian military positions,” Tatoyan’s Office said in a statement, adding that the shooting took place in the area where the Azeri forces are deployed only a few hundred meters away from civilian homes. They are directly facing Armenian military units.

According to the information gathered by the Human Rights Defender’s Office, the Azeri forces stopped shooting when the Tegh municipal authorities, the command of the 1st Army Corps of Armenia and the Russian border guards arrived.

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said that these incidents prove that the Azeri military presence by itself in the vicinity of the Armenian villages and on roads between communities is a violation of the right to life of the residents.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan