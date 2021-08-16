Congressman Pallone calls on US State Dept. to “use every tool available” to stop Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Frank Pallone called on the State Department to “use every tool available” to stop Azeri president Ilham Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia.
“Blaming Armenia is a clear sign of Aliyev's bad faith arguments during & after the war in Artsakh last year. The U.S. shouldn't blame both sides when casting guilt for the bloodshed & instability in the region. @StateDept must use every tool available to stop Aliyev's aggression,” Pallone tweeted.
