Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August

US troops fire warning shots as Afghans breach onto runway at Kabul airport

US troops fire warning shots as Afghans breach onto runway at Kabul airport

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. US troops fired warning shots into the air at the Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans breached onto the runway in hope of catching a flight amid the Taliban takeover, AFP reported citing eyewitnesses.

The US has sent reportedly 6000 troops to the airport to fly out embassy personnel as well as Afghan nationals who assisted the Americans as interpreters or in other support roles.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]