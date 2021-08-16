US troops fire warning shots as Afghans breach onto runway at Kabul airport

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. US troops fired warning shots into the air at the Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans breached onto the runway in hope of catching a flight amid the Taliban takeover, AFP reported citing eyewitnesses.

The US has sent reportedly 6000 troops to the airport to fly out embassy personnel as well as Afghan nationals who assisted the Americans as interpreters or in other support roles.

#US troops at #Kabul International Airport were forced to fire in the air in order to control the crowd of Afghans wanting to get out of #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/bGnqk3L1Wq — Aldin (@aldin_ww) August 15, 2021

