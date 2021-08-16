Magnitude 4,5 earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 4,5 earthquake struck 16km north-east from the village of Bavra near the border with Georgia, the Armenian seismological protection agency reported early Monday morning. The tremors were recorded at 05:44, August 16 with a depth of 10km.

The earthquake’s intensity at the epicenter measured 6 on the MSK scale. It was felt in the provinces of Shirak and Lori (4-5 MSK) and Tavush (3-4 MSK).

No damages were reported.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan