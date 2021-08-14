European Stocks up - 13-08-21
MOSCOW, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 13 August:
The value of German DAX is up by 0.25% to 15977.44 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.20% to 6896.04 points, British FTSE is up by 0.35% to 7218.71 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.05% to 1666.44 points.
