LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 August:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.31% to $2592.00, copper price is down by 0.80% to $9463.00, lead price is down by 0.28% to $2331.50, nickel price is up by 0.59% to $19666.00, tin price is down by 0.79% to $35427.00, zinc price is down by 0.35% to $3015.00, molybdenum price is up by 0.68% to $42174.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.