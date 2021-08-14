Azerbaijan fires at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia informs that the Azerbaijani armed forces fired at the Armenian positions in Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on August 13 from 22:00 to 22:40.

As a result of the retaliation of the Armenian side, the adversary was silenced.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the situation on the border has been stable as for 23:00.