Karen Brutyan appointed Deputy Defense Minister
YERERVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision, relieving Karen Brutyan of the post of Acting First Deputy Minister of Finance, ARMENPRESS was informed from gov.am website.
By another decision of the Prime Minister, Brutyan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense.
