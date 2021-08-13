Armenian parliament to convene extraordinary session on August 17, Lake Sevan on agenda

YERERVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Government of Armenia, the National Assembly will convene an extraordinary session with Lake Sevan on the agenda, ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of the National Assembly.

The bill on making amendments to the law "On approving the annual and complex programs of restoration, preservation, reproduction and use of Lake Sevan ecosystem" is on the agenda, which will be presented by the chairman of the Water Committee Karen Sargsyan.