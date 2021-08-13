Ambassador of Russia visits positions on Armenian-Turkish border in Armavir Province

YERERVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin continues to spend his holiday getting acquainted with the sights of Armenia together with his family, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official Facebook page of the Russian Embassy.

On August 12 they visited Armavir Province, where they got acquainted with a number of sights, including St. Shushanik Church in Bagaran village (constructed in X century).

During the visit Sergey Kopirkin visited the Armavir Border Detachment of the Border Department of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia and the road blocks and positions on the Armenian-Turkish border.

He also met with Armenian and Russian border guards.