PM Pashinyan holds farewell meeting with the Ambassador of Georgia to Armenia

YERERVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Armenia Giorgi Saganelidze, who completes his diplomatic mission in our country.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister praised Ambassador Saganelidze's contribution to the development of friendship between the Armenian and Georgian peoples and interstate relations, and wished him success in further activities. Nikol Pashinyan noted that there is a high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Georgia, which is evidenced by the high-level official reciprocal visits that take place more frequently in the recent period. According to the Prime Minister, the Armenian Government attaches great importance to deepening partnership with friendly Georgia in the political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and educational spheres and is ready to continue active work in that direction.

The Ambassador of Georgia to Armenia thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for the appreciation and the productive joint work. Giorgi Saganelidze noted that he is leaving Armenia with warm impressions, he will remain a good friend of our country, the Armenian people.