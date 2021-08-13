Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-08-21

YEREVAN, 13 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.51 drams to 492.26 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.00 drams to 578.31 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.70 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.39 drams to 679.32 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 88.73 drams to 27655.27 drams. Silver price up by 0.39 drams to 370.58 drams. Platinum price up by 143.14 drams to 16079.75 drams.