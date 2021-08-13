Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on violating ceasefire

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Artsakh are denying as fake news the Azeri defense ministry’s report which claimed that the Defense Army forces have opened fire at Azeri military positions in Yukhari, Veysali, Sghnakh and near Shushi.

“It is obvious that with this kind of false statements the Azerbaijani side is preparing grounds for future provocative actions. The Defense Army units are strictly adhering to the ceasefire regime and are taking responsive actions exclusively for countering Azerbaijani provocations,” the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan