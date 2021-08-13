Former Azeri envoy barred from Russia for 50 years

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. The former Azeri ambassador to Belarus, Moldova and Pakistan Isfandiyar Vahabzade has been declared persona non grata for 50 years by the Russian government for making public insults and “stoking ethnic tensions.” The former Azeri government official is banned from entering Russia for 50 years.

The ban was imposed on a Kazakh national as well.

"Today the decisions were taken to deny entry to the Russian Federation for the term of 50 years to national of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuat Akhmetov and national of the Republic of Azerbaijan Isfandiyar Vahabzade, who made public statements on the Internet stoking ethnic tensions," the Russian interior ministry said in a statement, according to TASS. "The Russian Interior Ministry warns that the foreign nationals calling for destructive actions against the Russian Federation, its citizens and compatriots living abroad, will not be allowed into the country since their stay in Russia may jeopardize public order and security," the ministry added.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan