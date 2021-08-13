Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 397 new cases, 9 deaths

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. 397 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, Armenia's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 233,797.

6055 tests were administered.

9 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4678.

264 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 222,183.

As of 11:00, August 13 the number of active cases stood at 5805.

