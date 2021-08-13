Lufthansa marks Armenia comeback with Frankfurt-Yerevan flight

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Lufthansa’s first comeback flight to Armenia touched down at the Yerevan airport.

The Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Armen Simonyan and Germany’s Ambassador to Armenia Michael Banzhaf were at the airport to greet the crew and passengers of the Airbus A319 flying from Frankfurt.

Lufthansa Group earlier announced it will conduct 16 flights per week in the summer to Yerevan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan