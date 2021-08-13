LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.87% to $2600.00, copper price up by 0.94% to $9539.00, lead price up by 1.28% to $2338.00, nickel price up by 3.43% to $19551.00, tin price up by 1.01% to $35708.00, zinc price down by 0.07% to $3025.50, molybdenum price up by 0.58% to $41888.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.