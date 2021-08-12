Discussion of issue of participation of Armenian PM in Climate Change Conference still in process

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Environment of Armenia Romanos Petrosyan received the delegation led by Ambassador of the UK to Armenia John Gallagher on August 12. During the meeting the Minister spoke about the invitation of the Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson to the Armenian PM to participate in the Leaders Summit of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, noting that the discussions of the issue of the Armenian PM’s participation and the composition of the Armenian delegation are still in process.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Environment, greeting the guests, Minister Petrosyan congratulated John Gallagher on assuming the post of the UK Ambassador to Armenia, wishing him successful activities for the benefit of the improvement of the cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Gallagher also congratulated Minister Romanos Petrosyan on reappointment, and then thanked for the meeting, adding that he is extremely interested in environment. The Ambassador hoped that there are areas that are of mutual interest for the sides, which will be discussed during the meeting.

The sides discussed the 26th Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in Glasgow from November 1-12.