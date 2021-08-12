Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-08-21

YEREVAN, 12 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.68 drams to 491.75 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.22 drams to 577.31 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.69 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.35 drams to 681.71 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 357.83 drams to 27566.54 drams. Silver price up by 0.90 drams to 370.19 drams. Platinum price up by 385.17 drams to 15936.61 drams.