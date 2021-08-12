Parliament begins confirmation voting to install committee chairs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. After days of hearings, parliament began the confirmation voting set to install the heads of 12 standing committees.

Below is the list of parliamentary committees and nominated candidates as chairpersons:

1) Labor and Social Affairs Committee – Heriknaz Tigranyan, Civil Contract Party

2) Healthcare Affairs Committee – Narek Zeynalyan, Civil Contract Party

3) Foreign Relations Committee – Eduard Aghajanyan, Civil Contract Party

4) Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport Committee – Sisak Gabrielyan, Civil Contract Party

5) European Integration Affairs Committee – Arman Yeghoyan, Civil Contract Party

6) Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs Committee – Taguhi Tovmasyan, Hayastan bloc

7) Defense and Security Affairs Committee – Andranik Kocharyan, Civil Contract Party

8) State, Legal Affairs Committee – Vladimir Vardanyan, Civil Contract Party

9) Regional and Eurasian Integration Affairs Committee – Armen Gevorgyan, Hayastan bloc

10) Territorial Administration, Local Self-Governing, Agriculture and Environmental Protection Committee – Vahe Ghalumyan, Civil Contract Party

11) Economic Affairs Committee – Vahe Hakobyan, Hayastan bloc

12) Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs Committee – Gevorg Papoyan, Civil Contract Party