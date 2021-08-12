IDream Online. the start of your career

It happened, of course, that you called the bank with a thousand questions and urgently found out some information. Have you ever wondered how important and responsible the work of a call center employee is?

IDBank announces the next educational program. So, another IDream program of IDBank has been launched, which this time has been developed specifically to train the call center employees. The goal of the program is to provide participants with theoretical knowledge in the financial and banking sector, develop the skills necessary for a novice employee in the banking sector, get acquainted with the activities and corporate culture of IDBank, and at the end fill the vacancies of novice specialists in IDBank with the best participants.

To participate in the IDream Online program, you must apply by August 22 of this year. To become one of the happy participants in the program, you just need to meet the following criteria:

- be a 4th year undergraduate student or 1st and 2nd year graduate student or graduate of 2021,

- have good academic performance,

- have an economic or financial specialization,

- knowledge of foreign languages /Russian, English/ is a must.

It is essential that the participants have communication skills, show initiative, have creative and innovative ideas.

To get acquainted with the procedure for applying, follow the link.