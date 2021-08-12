Armenia to require certain employees refusing to take COVID-19 vaccine to provide PCR test result twice a month

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Staffers and employees of public administration bodies, local self-governing bodies, restaurants and a number of organizations, as well as school teachers and university lecturers will have to present a PCR test result twice a month to their employer in case of refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine, health minister Anahit Avanesyan told reporters.

Avanesyan said they are taking the measure given the rising daily cases. “If we look at what’s happening in the region, we must be vigilant and do everything to protect our citizens,” the health minister said.

Avanesyan added that they expect a rise in infections due to the start of the academic year.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan