Gymnast Artur Davtyan already takes aim at Paris Olympics

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan, the athlete who made history by becoming the first Armenian artistic gymnast to win an Olympic medal in several decades at the Tokyo 2020, is already thinking about the 33rd summer Olympic Games.

“Given our conditions, this bronze has the value of gold,” he said about his bronze medal.

Davtyan thanked his coaching team and fans for their support.

“Now I have traumas I have to treat. I’m not going to be able to participate in the world championship because of my injuries. I am going to try and change the color of this medal at the Paris Olympics.”

