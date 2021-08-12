Pashinyan administration to prioritize development, normalization of relations with neighboring countries

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is convinced that lasting peace, stability, security and economic development in the region requires the development or establishment of normal relations with neighboring countries, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“The deepening or settlement of relations with bordering countries will be one of the important directions of our government’s foreign policy. In this context I find it noteworthy that some forces are attempting to show Armenia’s intentions in a bad light, claiming as if Armenia has declared military reforms a priority in the context of engaging in aggressive policy against bordering countries. Armenia, like any other peace-loving country, will develop and transform its military not for aggression but for defending itself from any potential aggression, and we don’t have any intentions of conquest. Our intention is the protection of our sovereignty and territorial integrity. We don’t have any aggressive intentions, and regional peace and stability is our long-term strategy. We are ready to engage in active dialogue around this agenda, with support of our international partners, if necessary also through direct contacts. We will discuss these issues in more detail during the adoption of the 5-year government action plan.

PM Pashinyan added that the further deepening of the atmosphere of animosity and hostility in our region is inadmissible. He says it could pose a threat not only to the entire region, but global security. “We saw the kind of manifestations which deepening of the atmosphere of animosity can bring in the example of the so-called ‘trophy park” opened in Baku, which I think is a disrespect against our region and the regional civilization. I am stressing this in order to show how urgent the management of this issue is. The overcoming of animosity can and must become one of the important components of our regional foreign policy agenda,” he added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan