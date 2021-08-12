Artsakh, South Ossetia FMs hold online meeting

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. On August 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had an online meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Ossetia - the State of Alania Dmitry Medoev.



The Ministers discussed issues related to the current relations between the two states, cooperation between the Foreign Ministries and recent regional developments, the foreign ministry said.



The parties stressed the need to further expand and deepen cooperation, hold regular discussions on issues of mutual interest.