Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 399 new cases, 5 deaths

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. 399 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, Armenia's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 232,400.

6447 tests were administered.

5 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4669. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1131 other individuals (2 in the past 24 hours) infected with the virus who succumbed to comorbidities.

190 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 221,919.

As of 11:00, August 12 the number of active cases stood at 5681.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan