Hayastan bloc nominates Taguhi Tovmasyan as head of human rights committee

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Hayastan bloc nominated lawmaker from Pativ Unem (I Have the Honor) bloc Taguhi Tovmasyan to be the chair of the parliamentary committee on human rights protection and social affairs.

After a confirmation hearing a voting will take place.

Parliament is in session to install chairs of standing committees.

