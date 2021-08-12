Hayastan bloc nominates Taguhi Tovmasyan as head of human rights committee
YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Hayastan bloc nominated lawmaker from Pativ Unem (I Have the Honor) bloc Taguhi Tovmasyan to be the chair of the parliamentary committee on human rights protection and social affairs.
After a confirmation hearing a voting will take place.
Parliament is in session to install chairs of standing committees.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 12:00 Pashinyan administration to prioritize development, normalization of relations with neighboring countries
- 11:35 Pashinyan again calls for international monitoring mechanism at border
- 11:34 Artsakh, South Ossetia FMs hold online meeting
- 11:16 Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 399 new cases, 5 deaths
- 11:03 Hayastan bloc nominates Taguhi Tovmasyan as head of human rights committee
- 09:28 Russian armed forces to bring Armenian military to its level –analyst on reforms
- 09:05 European Stocks up - 11-08-21
- 09:03 US stocks - 11-08-21
- 09:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-08-21
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 11-08-21
- 08:58 Oil Prices Up - 11-08-21
- 08.11-22:50 We can consider arms supply to Armenia has kicked off – Shoygu to Armenian Defense Minister
- 08.11-21:45 Intimidating people of Artsakh, the enemy pursues the goal of evicting Armenians from Artsakh – Artsakh’s FM
- 08.11-21:18 Azerbaijani claims that trilateral declaration provides for withdrawal of Armenian forces from NK is explicit lie – MFA
- 08.11-19:13 President of parliament, SDHP representatives discuss issues related to Armenia's domestic political situation
- 08.11-18:49 Upgraded "Osa-AK" systems tested at Marshal Baghramyan military firing range
- 08.11-18:34 Armenian Defense Ministry presents main issues of negotiations between Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers
- 08.11-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-08-21
- 08.11-17:30 Asian Stocks up - 11-08-21
- 08.11-17:26 Armenian, Russian defense ministers hold discussion
- 08.11-17:05 Converse Bank. Funding and additional services for women
- 08.11-16:14 Ucom TV subscribers to watch UEFA Super Cup match on first Armenian sports TV channels
- 08.11-15:19 Russia ready to support modernization of Armenian military, says Shoigu
- 08.11-15:01 Drunk Azeri troops fire tracer rounds to terrorize Armenian villagers – Human Rights Defender
- 08.11-13:47 Three Artsakh deminers wounded in cluster bomb explosion
09:45, 08.05.2021
Viewed 1803 times Merkel voices Germany’s active support to efforts for peaceful resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict
14:53, 08.06.2021
Viewed 1778 times Armenian positions under Azerbaijani gunfire
20:13, 08.05.2021
Viewed 1703 times Armenian Defense Minister tasks to eliminate Azerbaijani servicemen trying to cross Armenian border
14:56, 08.07.2021
Viewed 1699 times Azeri troops open fire at Armenian military positions in Syunik
17:19, 08.05.2021
Viewed 1687 times Iran needs Armenia as alternative to Turkey and Azerbaijan – Iranologist on expectations from Raisi presidency