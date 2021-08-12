LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 August:

The price of aluminum down by 0.29% to $2577.50, copper price up by 0.16% to $9450.50, lead price up by 0.70% to $2308.50, nickel price up by 0.88% to $18902.00, tin price up by 0.60% to $35350.00, zinc price up by 1.37% to $3027.50, molybdenum price up by 0.58% to $41645.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.