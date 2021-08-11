Intimidating people of Artsakh, the enemy pursues the goal of evicting Armenians from Artsakh – Artsakh’s FM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement on August 11 that allegedly in the previous days Armenia violated the November 9, 2020 trilateral declaration of ceasefire and deployed new military forces in Artsakh, adding that the Azerbaijani army will take all necessary measures.

Commenting on these provocative announcements of the Azerbaijani side, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan said in an interview with ARTSAKHPRESS that the announcement of the defense ministry of Azerbaijan is nothing but a provocative and terroristic step.

"By intimidating the people of Artsakh and forcing them to lose faith in the future of Artsakh, the enemy aims to evict Armenians from Artsakh. Azerbaijan is trying to cover up its aggressive actions in various directions by spreading similar false announcements. It is not ruled out that the enemy, on the advice of Turkey, is also trying to strike a blow at the Armenian-Russian brotherhood, overshadowing the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the region. We call on our compatriots not to succumb to the provocations of the enemy and to remain calm’’, ARMENPRESS reports Babayan as saying.