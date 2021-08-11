Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-08-21

YEREVAN, 11 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.43 drams to 491.07 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 575.09 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.63 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.52 drams to 678.36 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 27429.39 drams. Silver price stood at 376.06 drams. Platinum price stood at 15443.18 drams.