Drunk Azeri troops fire tracer rounds to terrorize Armenian villagers – Human Rights Defender

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is receiving reports from villages in Gegharkunik and Syunik saying that Azerbaijani troops deployed nearby the Armenian villages are firing their weapons while intoxicated.

“Moreover, in this case the shootings are made with tracer rounds and are done in a way to be visible for the civilian population with the purpose of terrorizing them. In these cases, during the night the Azeri troops play loud music to disturb the residents and are shouting – meaning they commit acts of hooliganism.

We are receving such reports since 2020 December. I am speaking about the villages where nearby the Azeri troops are deployed in gross violation of international law after the war and especially after the May 12-13 unlawful invasions into the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia,” Tatoyan said in a statement, adding that his examinations of the reports show that the Azeri gunfire is stopping after the preventive counteractions of the Armenian Armed Forces.

